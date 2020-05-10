Domestic flights to remain suspended till May 13

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday notified an extension in the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 13 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

“As per the decision of the [government], the suspension of domestic flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended up to Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2359 hours PST,” said the authority in a statement on Twitter.

Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchanged, it added.

On March 26, the government had suspended all types of domestic scheduled non-scheduled, chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations for a period of one week initially.