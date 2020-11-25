Domestic factors in foreign policy of Pakistan

Dr Muhammad Khan

IN order to pursue their national interests effectively, states formulate foreign policies on a sound basis keeping contemporary and future global environment in consideration. Apart from international milieu, the domestic position of a state plays a dominant role towards formulation of a sound and futuristic foreign policy. In a way, the foreign policy can be regarded as the sum total of the domestic polices of a state. Article 40 of the Constitution of Pakistan provides a clear guideline about the foreign policy of Pakistan. In the light of these guidelines, the “Pakistan’s Foreign Policy seeks to protect, promote and advance Pakistan’s national interests in the external domain.” For the promotion, protection and advancement of national interests of Pakistan, a strong domestic character of the state and its institutions is most desirable. Whereas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plays a crucial role in the formulation and pursuance of foreign policy objectives, all other ministries and institutions and organizations provide supplement to the Foreign Ministry with their input, areas of interests and future plans.

“Peace with all, and enmity with none” is the hallmark of Pakistan’s foreign policy as stated by the father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. While outlining the state’s foreign policy in 1948, Quaid-i-Azam said, “Our foreign policy is one of friendliness and goodwill towards all the nations of the world. We do not cherish aggressive designs against any country or nation. We believe in the policy of honesty and fair-play in national and international dealings and are prepared to make our utmost contribution to the promotion of peace and prosperity among the nations of the world. Pakistan will never be found lacking in extending its material and moral support to the oppressed and suppressed of the United Nations Charter.” During the initial years after its independence, Pakistani foreign policy remained a very effective instrument of its national interests. Indeed, from 1947 to 1969, Pakistan remained a very active member of the international community. Being part of the western world, Islamabad was able to pursue its national interests with lot of initiative and drive. Pakistan had a very strong position at international level.

Two dominant domestic factors played key role during the initial two decades of Pakistan’s history. It was the pivotal geopolitical location of the state and the national integration of Pakistani society. The state and society of Pakistan acted as one unit under the strong ideological and sociological order. Besides, all the state institutions worked well to their optimal position towards state and nation building. There developed a strong bondage between masses, national institutions and the state. In the post 1969, the governance system of the state starts getting weaker and weaker with each passing day. The sub-nationalistic sentiments started taking roots and ruling elites failed to bridge these evolving fault lines. Resultantly, Pakistan was disintegrated in 1971. Whereas, external powers and neighbouring India played negatively and aggressively, a lot was found wanting in the domestic politics of Pakistan.

The disintegration of Pakistan was result of a deviation from the basic concept of ideology of Pakistan, element of national power (integration and cohesion) and above all the grave aberration from the golden principle of; unity, faith and discipline. To achieve national integration, the factors like religion, language, culture, tribe, caste and ethnicity though play significant role, yet need harnessing under a single factor; the nationalism. The ethnicity at times and indeed misuse of religion by non-state actors did create problems for the state and society of Pakistan. This misconstrued ideology, indeed, the negative usage of religion is being done by TTP and many other so-called religious elements for promoting their brand of Islam. This usage is against the essence of Islam and the ideology of Pakistan.

The best way forward for the promotion of national harmony and integration is through good governance, indeed, the essence of all. For the decades now, Pakistani state and society is suffering because of the poor governance and ill management both at the federal and provincial levels. The issues like timely provision of justice, education facilities and health facilities are most important to be addressed on priority. Through good governance, these crucial aspects can be tackled, to end the social unrest, prevailing in Pakistani society. There is a strong need that ruling classes should adopt the people’s-centric approach, rather using the government authority for their personal gains or to benefit their political parties. A merit based system achieved through competence and justice would greatly help in overcoming the internal conflict, found in Pakistani society. Owing to many domestic and external conspiracies, today, there is a strong need for a harmonious and integrated society in Pakistan. Apart from the ruling class, the media, academia, the intellectual class, civil society and the political and religious leaders must play their part in the construction of national narrative. A well-built national narrative and a cohesive society would greatly contribute towards national integration of Pakistan. In this regard, the educational system of the state has to be reformed which also includes Madrassah reforms. In Pakistan, there is a requirement of one educational system which must be based on ideology, promotion of national cohesion, futuristic and research based.

Indeed, Quaid’s foreign policy vision clearly stipulate. Pakistan’s steadfast adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, particularly the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity, non-interference in each other’s affairs and peaceful settlement of bilateral disputes. Let’s strengthen the domestic character of the state where all institutions, provinces and masses contribute towards national harmony. All national and provincial institutions must work with a great harmony. All ethnic and sectarian fault-lines must be bridged through good governance and nationalistic policies. In fact, a strong, well knitted and harmonized domestic character will greatly contribute towards national unity. A domestically strong Pakistan can pursue its national interests with a lot of strength, flexibility, independence and foresight.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.