Domestic cement use up by 15.42pc

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The cement industry ended fiscal 2017-18 on a jubilant note, posting yearly growth of 13.84%; with domestic consumption increasing by 15.42% and exports inching up by 1.77% – first time in nine years that exports registered growth.

According to data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers’ Association (APCMA), during the fiscal year 2017-2018, domestic consumption stood at 41.147 million tons, an increase of 15.42% from 35.651 million tons in 2016-2017. However, exports grew by only 1.77% from 4.664 million tons in 2016-207 to 4.746 million tons during 2017-2018. In the month of June, the total cement despatches were 2.979 million tons. Out of this, local despatches in the North were 2.158 million tons against 1.897 million tons in June 2017 reflecting growth of 13.77%. Cement despatches in Southern half amounted to 0.423 million tons against 0.485 million tons in June 2017, reflecting negative growth of 12.79%.

