Domestic cement despatches declined by 1.41pc

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Domestic cement dispatches have declined in first six months of FY18-19 by 1.41 percent as compared to same period last year which is the first ever such instance in last nine years.

However, surge in exports by a whopping 48.01 percent in first six months of this fiscal compared to last year increased the total depatches by 3.94 percent.

Spokesman of APCMA said that exports are only a minor part of cement sales as out of total cement sales of 23.11 million tons in the first six months of this fiscal, domestic sales accounted for over 19.557m tons. This is the reason when domestic cement despatches decline cement manufacturers, who have installed cement capacity of over 54m tons, get very concerned as their survival is linked to domestic sales.

He said another worrying aspect in this regard is that the decline in domestic cement consumption is more pronounced in the Northern region of the country where most of the capacities are installed.

Share on: WhatsApp