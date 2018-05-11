Domestic business trend in women on rise in twin cities

The entrepreneurial abilities of women in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have witnessed steady alterations with their increasing understanding to domestic business for having economic footing for their family and society as well. It was observed that the trend of home based business in women had been increasing in twin cities, mainly due to constraints like availability of job opportunities and narrow space in field business.

“A women entrepreneur always aspires to do something fruitful and positive in the field of business keeping in mind the cultural values and social set up.”

Women in large number had been engaging themselves in different home based business to support their families and becoming financially self-sufficient for last many years, a businesswoman, Sajida Abbasi said. “Including twin cities, almost every major city has seen an upsurge in women owned businesses over the last few years. The reasons for a woman to undertake business ventures are improving their expertise, understanding and realizing the importance of their share in the society.” With the arrival of media and diverse prospects, the women were fast converting themselves from job aspirants to job creators, she added.

Sahida said women were making their marks and were equally contributing in the nation’s economy against the myth of lack of confidence, market-oriented risks, social-cultural hindrances, etc.—APP

