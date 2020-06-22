Dolphins, PRU promoting community policing

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in their crackdown against criminals and recovered 11 bikes, 3 mobiles phones, 32 pistols, 8 rifles, 22 magazine, bullets, more than Rs 11 lac from them.

Dolphins Squad SP Aisha Butt while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics from the accused criminals.

Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 314 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting community policing, both Dolphins and PRU helped as many as 97 people on different roads of the City. Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling checked 28689 motorbikes, 304 vehicles and 26075 persons.

As many as 147 motor bikes, 10 vehicles and 264 persons were impounded in different Police Stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons.