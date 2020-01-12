‘Dolphins promoting community policing’

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in their crackdown against criminals, recovered 2 cars, 18 bikes, 27 mobiles phones, 16 pistols, 6 rifles, 17 magazine, 368 bullets and thousands of rupees from them.

Dolphins Squad SP Naveed Irshad while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphin Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including 3 bottles of liquor from the criminals. Dolphin and PRU wings showed immediate response to 778 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting community policing, Dolphin and PRU helped as many as 254 people on different roads of the city.

Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked 35363 motor bikes, 71 vehicles and 34436 persons. As many as 8 vehicles, 32 motor bikes and 124 persons were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons.