Dolphins get hart on criminals

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in their crackdown against criminals, recovered 4 cars, 16 bikes, 45 mobile phones, 25 pistols, 1 rifle, 1 pump action, 13 magazine, 657 bullets and thousands of rupees from them.

Dolphin Squad SP Aisha Butt while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphin Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including 1 kg charas and 19 bottles of liquor from the accused. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to 348 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting community policing, both Dolphin and PRU helped as many as 22 people on different roads of the city.