Dolphin squad arrests 152 accused

Staff Reporter

The Dolphin Squad claimed to have arrested 152 accused during patrolling/snap checking in the last month.

The squad also recovered Rs1.8 million in cash, 37 stolen motorcycles, eight cars, 53 pistols, 16 rifles and 33 mobile phones. The squad also seized 480-kg spoilt meat.

The squad also arrested 32 street criminals involved in dacoity and robbery. The squad got registered 36 cases against wheelie-doers and motorcyclists for having fake number-plates.

The Dolphin squad recovered 11 missing children and reunited them with their parents. About 15 persons were shifted to different hospitals.

SP Mujahid Squad/Dolphin Nadeem Khokhar reviewed performance of Mujahid/Dolphin squad here on Monday. The National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Central Zone officials arrested four members of a gang involved in theft of batteries and other precious items from parked heavy transport vehicles and recovered four stolen batteries from them.

The officials had received information that four persons had stolen four batteries from a heavy transport vehicle parked at a hotel alongside National Highway in area of Chechawatni.

The officers stopped a car in which the alleged theives were travelling and recovered the batteries. Those arrested were identified as Aslam, Zeeshan, Ghulam Abbas and Asif, all belonging to Sahiwal.

The arrested persons along with recovered items were handed over to the local police for further legal action. Investigation Police Batapur arrested three members of a burglary gang and recovered from them stolen property worth lakhs of rupees besides illegal weapons.

A special police team, under the supervision of In-charge Investigation Batapur, conducted a raid and arrested Javed alias Jaidee, the ring leader, and his two accomplices, Shahid and Naveed.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to dozens of incidents of burglary committed in different areas of the city.

Share on: WhatsApp