Dolphin squad arrest 153 accused last month

Staff Reporter

Mujahid/Dolphin Squad claimed to have arrested 153 accused during patrolling/snap checking in last ten months.

The squad also recovered 32 stolen motorcycles, four cars, two motorcycle rickshaws, 49 pistols, three rifles and Rs 45,000 in cash.

SP Mujahid Squad/Dolphin Nadeem Khokhar reviewed performance of Mujahid/Dolphin squad here on Wednesday.

The squad also arrested 27 street criminals involved in dacoity and robbery. Dolphin squad have registered 53 cases against one wheeling and fake number plates on the main roads of the city.