Dolphin, PRU arrest 376 ‘criminals’

The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units (PRU) arrested 376 alleged criminals and recovered 26 pistols, 12 rifles and a pump-action from them in a week.

DIG Operations Lahore Waqas Nazir had directed SP Dolphin Squad Bilal Zafar to accelerate crackdown on criminals.

The SP, while sharing details of weekly performance of both wings, said on Sunday that the Dolphin Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including liquor and hashish from the accused.

The two units also helped 568 people on different roads in the city.

They checked more than 42,000 vehicles, 225,000 motorcycles and 134,000 persons during the week.

He said that 26 vehicles and 488 motorcycles were impounded in different police stations over incomplete documents and disciplinary action was taken against the responsible persons.

Three cars, 78 motorcycles, 47 cell-phones and cash were recovered from the criminals.

The police arrested 49 wheelie-doers, six kite-flyers and another six for violating the Fire Arms Act.—APP

