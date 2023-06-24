ISLAMABAD – Law enforcers in the country’s federal capital Islamabad have rolled out the establishment of Dolphin Force, a Police Emergency Response Unit, in another boost for public safety.

The state-of-the-art patrolling force is inspired by the famous Turkiye Police Model, and the government’s latest move to improve security; all security forces of the unit will be backed by cutting-edge technology and rigorous training.

In a post on social media, Islamabad police said the establishment of Dolphin (Police Emergency Response Unit) in Islamabad Capital Police comes in light of the personal interest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It said citizens can dial the Dolphin helpline 15 at any time of the day, the response will be instant.

وزیراعظم اسلامی جمہوریہ پاکستان کی ذاتی دلچسپی پر اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس میں ڈولفن ( پولیس ایمرجنسی رسپانس یونٹ") کا قیام۔ شہری کسی بھی ایمرجنسی، حادثے یا ناگہانی صورتحال میں پکار۔ 15 پر کال کر کے ڈولفن کی خدمات بروقت حاصل کریں۔#Islamabad #Police #DolphinEmergencyUnit pic.twitter.com/RzfKmk0mzE — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) June 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Islamabad police planned to train officers and all personnel to meet the highest standards and address the evolving requirements of law enforcement. The state-of-the-art training aimed to boost their skills and empower them to deal with any untoward incidents while ensuring public safety.