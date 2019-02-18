Dolphin Force foils arms smuggling bid

The Punjab Dolphin Force foiled a bid to smuggle arms, arrested 10 suspects and impounded two vehicles here on Sunday.

On a tip-off regarding smuggling of arms, the Punjab Dolphin Force started snap checking of vehicles in Baghbanpura area of Lahore. During search of two suspected vehicles, arms including 16 rifles, 10 pistols and hundreds of rounds of different bores were recovered and 10 suspects on board were arrested.

The vehicles with recovered weapons, ammunition were impounded and the police after registering case against the detainees started an investigation.—INP

