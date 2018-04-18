Dolmen Mall to host exhibition

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Home to leading local and international brands, Dolmen Mall Clifton is hosting a furniture, home and garden accessories exhibition from 18th – 22nd April 2018.

Renowned architects, socialites and customers will visit the weeklong, Home Meets Style exhibit to endorse and buy the furniture brands suiting their preference. Affordable and customized package displays, larger than life creative furniture decorations and prominent brands activities will intrigue all onlookers. Dolmen Mall is home to some of the best and biggest furniture franchises in the country. The products range from kitchen furniture and tableware to office décor, bathroom accessories, garden furnishings, and one-of-a-kind handmade Afghan carpets.

Other than mall brands like Habitt, Interwood, Ideas by Gul Ahmed and Object, external furniture brands like East West Interiors, Adore Furniture, Fotile Kitchen and Index Furniture will also participate by setting up their own furniture exhibits and consultancy. The people visiting will get a chance to witness the best in home décor and can choose from a variety. Dolmen Mall will also celebrate Earth Day by hosting a “plant a tree” drive by giving free plants to mall customers.

“What many people don’t know about Dolmen Mall Clifton is that other than the clothing and accessories we are the largest hub of branded furniture selection under one roof.