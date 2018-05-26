Dolmen Family shares pre-Eid smiles with TCF students

Staff Reporter

Dolmen Mall, renowned for celebrating festivities all year round, brought together leading international and local brands to celebrate Ramadan at Dolmen with 70 high achieving students from The Citizen’s Foundation (TCF).

Under the umbrella of Dolmen Cares, the collaborated activity with Dolmen Mall brand partners like Khaadi, BabyShop, OUP, McDonalds and Sindbads celebrated positive social change through education by delighting students with a recreational and educational trip around the mall. Members of participating brands, TCF, socialites and celebrities like Asaad Ahmed, Kashmir Band, Moammer Rana, Sonya Hussain, Nadeem Baig and others were among the forerunners spreading smiles on the faces of TCF students who got top scores last academic year.

Aged between 8 to 11 years, boys and girls from less privileged backgrounds were delighted to participate in an ‘on the house’ shopping spree and Iftaar upon completion of the academic term. Volunteers from participating brands rejoiced the student’s achievement and resolve for their academic pursuits by helping them select their Eid outfits from the country’s most favoured brand – Khaadi! The spirit of giving caught momentum as the students toured around the mall towards Baby Shop and were elated to receive surprise gifts.

Naureen Khan – General Manager Marketing, Dolmen Mall shared her view: “We take pride in giving our community a reason to reveal the joys of love and togetherness through their fervour for shopping, food and entertainment. I believe it is our collective responsibility to share and bring a positive change in society through this collaboration with TCF and all our brand partners. We delight in ensuring that there is something for everyone and it was a pleasure for our team to creating memories by celebrating Ramadan at Dolmen with TCF children. We felt grateful to have a chance to spread a smile on the faces of these bright TCF students through Dolmen Eidi.”Testing the literacy and street soundness, students were quizzed on creativity, math and social skills by OUP – Oxford University Press team and remained engrossed in a story-telling session until a scrumptious Iftaar by McDonald’s at the Dolmen Mall’s food court. The excitement peaked as Sindbads’ made an appearance to handout Dolmen Eidi and goody bags in addition to taking children for unlimited Sindbads play time and rides.