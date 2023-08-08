KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against US dollar, moving down further 0.17 percent in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

Data shared by State Bank shows rupee faced a decline of Rs0.48, and the local currency settled at 287.91.

Previously, the rupee continued its negative trajectory, and lost 0.16 percent of its value.

Last month, rupee clawed back In the aftermath of the Stand-by agreement with the IMF. The interbank exchange rate of rupee recovered by more than Rs10 and hovered around Rs 275.

The positive impact however faded soon amid high demand of dollar as the government ended all curbs on imports.