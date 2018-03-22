Dollar surge cannot be stopped: Afzal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

State Minister for Finance Rana Afzal says surge in dollars’s value could not be stopped as its price is determined by market forces. Speaking to media on Wednesday, he said the increase in dollar’s value would lead to increase in exports.

“We do not interfere with matters to dollar, its value is decided by market forces,” said he. He said the dollar’s value between Rs112 and 115 is appropriate.

Meanwhile, forex association president Malik Bosan said on Wednesday that the US dollar stood at Rs116 in the open market on Wednesday while it was traded at Rs115.50 in the interbank market.

As a result, the Euro has increased by Rs3 to reach Rs140.50, whereas, the Pound stands at Rs160 after an increase of Rs4. The Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham also increased by 80 paisa and 70 paisa respectively to stand at Rs30.60 and Rs31.20.

On Tuesday, the rupee fell from 110.57 a dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market to 115 at the close of business. The 4.51 percent fall in a sin-gle day unsettled the market and was the highest recorded depreciation in the currency’s value since 2008. Dollar shoots to Rs115.50 in interbank market

The surge in dollar’s value has been attributed to Pakistan’s reliance on imported goods. The country’s trade deficit has stood at almost $20 billion in the past eight months, according to statistics issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s imports amount up to $35 billion dollars while the exports stand at a meagre $16 bil-lion, leaving a huge gap between the payments re-ceived and made. The SBP has attributed the rupee’s depreciation, which it says it is closely monitoring, to market forces.