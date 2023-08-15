KARACHI – The US dollar on Tuesday reached Rs300 mark in open market during intraday trading against Pakistani rupee days after the National Assembly was dissolved, handing over the powers to the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

During the intraday trading, the greenback gained Rs4 to reach the Rs300 against the local currency, which also lost ground in the interbank market.

The rupee, in interbank market, lost Rs2.86 during ongoing trading to dip to Rs291.35 against the US dollar.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullet trend during intraday trading as the KSE-100 index gained 291.47 points to reach 48,715.87 points.

The one of the major challenges for the caretaker government would be controlling the depreciation of rupee in order to avoid a latest wave of inflation in the country.