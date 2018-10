KARACHI : Dollar rate rises in Inter-banking only in the first business week. Dollar reaches new heights as it plunges onto Rs. 132.90.

Dollar inflates 60 paisas in the Inter-Banking. This abrupt rise in the rate of the dollar hurls to astonishing Rs. 132.90 only at the beginning of the week.

However, the dollar closed at Rs. 132. 30 in the previous business week last Saturday.

