Dollar price up by Re 1 in open market

Observer Report

Karachi

Dollar price went up in the open market by Re 1 and it closed on Rs 112.50 as there was an increase for buyers of the US currency.

According to an exchange company representative, there was a high purchase of the US dollar which resulted in depreciation of Pakistani rupee.

It was also opined that the widening US-Pakistan rift may have also contributed in the rupee depreciation.

The surprising decision of SBP in respect of restriction upto 35% import of cash US dollar against the permissible export of foreign currencies and 65% should be routed through banks hurt the market mechanism and pushed the rate of US dollar from Rs. 110.70 to Rs. 113.00. It amounts to cripple the wings of exchange companies to maintain demand and supply of greenback.