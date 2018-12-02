Dollar hike should be investigated: Zubair

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Pakistan Muslim League-N has demanded investigation into shocking rise in dollar value against Pakistani rupee.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said dollar rate increased by Rs11 in one day, which has never happened before. Continuous rise in dollar value is badly damaging country’s economy, he said.

The former Sindh governor said alarming rise in inflation has perturbed the poor. He said the PML-N government took difficult decisions in first hundred days of its government and the international organisations lauded measures taken by the previous government.

“We didn’t tell other countries that the previous ruling party looted everything,” he added.

