Dollar hike proves govt agrees to IMF’s conditions: Marriyum

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the latest hike in the dollar proves that the government has agreed to the conditions of International Monetary Fund’s (IMF). The PML-N leader’s comments came in reaction to the US dollar hitting an all-time high of Rs142 in the interbank market on Friday morning.

“The government has come to an agreement with IMF and is lying to the nation. The public should be told under which conditions the agreement has been made with the monetary watchdog,” she demanded.

Criticising Finance Minister Asad Umar’s comments during a ceremony to mark Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s 100-days in power, she said, “Asad Umar lied and deceived the nation yesterday. Overnight the dishonest and fake government has robbed the nation.”

Aurangzeb expressed concern that the latest depreciation of the rupee would lead to an even worse price hike.

“Imran-led government should resign over its lies and fraud,” she said.

“It has been proven that running a government and solving problems of the nation is not under their [PTI] control. Time and circumstances are telling us that this ‘chicken and egg’ government cannot run the country,” the PML-N leader added.—INP

