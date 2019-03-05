Dollar gains 04 paisa in interbank

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The exchange rate of dollar in interbank Tuesday increased by 4 paisa from Monday and closed at Rs 138.72, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the price of dollar went down by 20 paisa to close at Rs139.00 against 139.20 on Monday.

The SBP reported that in interbank, the price of Euro decreased by 18 paisa after which it was traded at Rs157.14 against Rs157.32.

The price of Japanese yen remains unchanged with 1.23 while a decrease of 86 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs183.81 against Rs183.67.

Share on: WhatsApp