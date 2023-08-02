KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the dollar in interbank despite massive inflows in the aftermath of the IMF Stand-by Agreement.

As investors are looking for some positive development on the economic front, the local currency registered a loss for the third straight session, moving down by Rs1.84.

Data shared by State Bank shows that PKR settled at 289.38, with a loss of Rs0.64 percent.

Earlier this week, the rupee registered multiple losses against greenback in wake huge demand of US dollar.

Financial experts claim that revocation of import curbs is pushing dollar demand high, and USD is expected to hover around 290 in coming days.