KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the dollar in interbank despite massive inflows post-IMF agreement.

After losing value in multiple sessions, the greenback bounced back against local currency in both interbank and open markets.

In the interbank market, USD gained Rs1.67, and closed at Rs279.26, as per data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

On the other hand, the dollar moved up by Rs1 to reach Rs284 against the local currency.

Last week on Friday, the money market saw a surge in the value of USD by Rs1.4, which widened the gap between the currencies.