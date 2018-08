A bank employee counts U.S. hundred dollar bills at Kasikornbank in Bangkok in this January 21, 2010 file photo. The only time the U.S. dollar took a serious shellacking, the wounds were almost entirely self-inflicted. Facing mounting inflation and the escalating cost of the Vietnam War, President Richard Nixon, on August 15, 1971, took the United States off the gold standard, which had been in place since 1944 and required that the Federal Reserve back all dollars in circulation with gold. The move amounted to a made-in-America devaluation, shocking the country's foreign creditors. To match SPECIAL REPORT DOLLAR/ REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang (THAILAND - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

KARACHI : US Dollar depreciated by Rs.0.2 in Open Market on Thursday.

Selling price of dollar in open market has reached to Rs.124.30, while, in Interbank, selling price of dollar is Rs.124.35.

In open market, British pound is being sold at Rs.160.50, Euro at Rs.144.50, Dirham at Rs.33.50 and Saudi Riyal at Rs.32.50.

