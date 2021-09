Staff Reporter Karachi

The Pakistani rupee continued to lose ground against the United States dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency closed at Rs167.23 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 32 paisa over the previous close of Rs166.91.

The Pakistani rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April 2021.