KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to lose territory against the US dollar for the eighth straight session in the interbank market on Tuesday.

Data shared by State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency lowered further by 0.21pc against the greenback and settled at 288.52.

In the last 10 days, Pakistani currency lost over Rs12 against the dollar, as the rupee is settling post-IMF Stand by Agreement.

Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee was settled by 287.92 while the gap between the rupee in open bank and interbank shrank.

Experts flagged the removal of import restrictions as the main reason behind the pressure on the rupee.