Dollar climbs to Rs154.37 as rupee sheds 67 paisa

Karachi

Pakistani rupee weakened by 67 paisas (-0.43 percent) against the US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened atRs153.70 and closed at Rs154.37. Within the open market, rupee was traded at 154.20/155.20 per dollar.

The local currency shed Rs1.01 against the greenback during the last two days. However, the local unit has gained Rs13.69 against the greenback in the current fiscal year 2020-21 while appreciation has been Rs5.47 in 2021.—TLTP