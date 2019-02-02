Dollar bonds

THE Government, on Thursday, launched five-year dollar denominated Diaspora bonds at an interest rate of 6.75%, higher than the price at which the country had issued the last two similar bonds. The new bond named as Pakistan Banao Certificate was officially launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan who said that the balance of payment crisis was not over yet.

It seems the balance of payment of problem is much wider and deeper than anticipated as the situation has not changed significantly despite timely assistance by some of the friendly countries. Therefore, the Government is exploring and opting for other solutions as well including a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and contribution from Pakistani Diaspora. Overseas Pakistanis have been contributing to the national economy in a meaningful way as they remitted $18 billion during 2018 but it is believed that they have much more savings that can be utilized for the benefit of the country if proper incentives are offered to them. The latest bond is an attempt aimed at that as it offers attractive return, there is no tax or deductions on account of withholding tax or Zakat and the procedure and requirements are quite simple. The Pakistan Banao Certificate is available in three and five year maturities at profit rates of 6.25% and 6.75% per annum respectively. Minimum investment size is $5,000 with no upper limit. Overseas Pakistanis, having a CNIC, NICOP or POC, maintaining their bank accounts abroad, can invest in the Pakistan Banao Certificate digitally through a dedicated secure website (www.pakistanbanaocertificates.gov.pk). Its encashment will be allowed in Pak rupee anytime and allowed in US dollar after deduction as notified by the Ministry of Finance. The move is appreciable as it seeks to raise financial resources for the country from our own people and profit would also go to our own people. The Government has not clarified as how much it intends to raise from this launch but given the right kind of incentives, it is hoped that it would evoke good response. However, the Government is repeatedly resorting to loans to meet its requirements despite commitments on the contrary. There is need to mobilize enough domestic resources to get rid of all kinds of loans and credits, which the country is finding it increasingly difficult to pay back.

