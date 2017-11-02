Doha regrets Bahrain’s visa curbs on Qataris

Doha

Bahrain’s decision to impose entry visas on Qatari citizens reveals its “persistence in severing ties with Gulf families in contravention of Islam”, Qatar’s permanent representative to the UN said Wednesday.

According to Qatar’s official QNA news agency, Ali Khalfan al-Mansouri said he “regrets” the decision and called it a “flagrant violation of the agreements and resolutions of the Gulf Cooperation Council”.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday ordered the imposition of entry visas on visitors from Qatar.

In June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain all abruptly cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups in the region.—Agencies