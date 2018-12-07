Doha meeting between Pakistan, Qatar leaders to enhance mutual ties

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of Qatar Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri is a dear friend of Pakistan and enjoys cordial relations with all including politicians, parliamentarians, diplomats, government representatives, scholars, Ulema, members of civil society, lawyers, doctors, businessmen and armed forces of Pakistan.

Perhaps this is why a large number of Pakistanis turned up Thursday evening to greet “Brother Mansouri” on the National Day of his country commemorating anniversary of the accession of Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani, the Founder of the State of Qatar to the rule.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar was the chief guest on the occasion while in the galaxy of guests one could see Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, Senator Sitara Ayaz, Senator Meer Kabeer Ahmad Muhammad Shahi, Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz, dignitaries, ambassadors and guests representing military, navy and air force of Pakistan.

The staff of the Embassy of Qatar had taken special care to create an ambiance that would give the guests an air of Qatar and Qatari culture and tradition.

While congratulating the Ambassador, Minister Khusro Bukhtiar said Pakistan valued its relations with Qatar and had always enjoyed support and cooperation of the Qatari leadership in testing times.

Already relations between the two countries are established on mutual cooperation, traditional friendship and people-to-people as well as government-to-government contacts and in the days to come they will grow stronger.

In Doha next month leaders of both the countries are meeting to discuss how they can enhance this cooperation further.

Ambassador of Qatar Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri while thanking the guests for their attending the national day said more than 140,000 Pakistanis were contributing to Qatar’s economy and growth by doing wonderful work in various fields such as health, education, medicine, sports, architecture, law and construction.

He announced that his country would give jobs to 0.1 million more Pakistanis and for this purpose visa centers are being established. Another area of great potential for both the countries is energy sector, he said and the Qatari companies are going to make huge investment there.

Moreover, offering his support for the education department of Pakistan, the diplomat said Qatar would provide education to 1 million Pakistani Out-of-School children.

“Our relation has seen remarkable development in the recent years, especially in the economic and energy sectors.” The ambassador said that the trade exchange between the two countries had reached $1.6 billion, and there are about 800 Qatari-Pakistani joint companies operating in Qatar. Ambassador Mubarak Al-Mansouri reminded that his country has already established a direct commercial shipping line between the ports of Doha and Karachi, to promote trade between the two countries to facilitate trade and exchange of goods between the two countries.

Share on: WhatsApp