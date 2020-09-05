Doha 2030 Asian Games bid launches with brand and slogan

Peshawar

The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee Saturday unveiled a dynamic bid logo and slogan, which together reflect Qatar’s combination of tradition and modernity and its commitment to hosting a magical Game with an enduring legacy for Asia.

QOC President and Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee Chair, HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa revealed the official logo and slogan, “Your Gateway”, virtually today, alongside Qatari athletes and committee representatives.

Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani said: “Our bid is born out of our strong belief that sport has the power to drive social change and foster peace and understanding. The unique role sport can play in keeping us connected and inspiring hope has been so clearly demonstrated this year during the global pandemic. It has only strengthened our determination to use Doha 2030 as a gateway to a brighter future for Qatar and the Asian Olympic family.

“Building on the legacy of the Doha 2006 Asian Games, we want to deliver a sustainable, inspirational Games plan that provides certainty and an enduring legacy for Asian sport. We want to deliver an Asian Games that supports development throughout the continent and provides a platform that connects all nations and celebrates our peaceful diversity.—APP