Dogar calls for proper opposition representation in Sindh PA panels

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Pakistan and Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Amir Dogaron the special invitation by Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, visited the Sindh Assemblyon Thursday.

Haleem Sheikh and other PTI lawmakers received and welcomed him on his arrival and briefed him about the undemocratic attitude of the Speaker of Sindh Assembly by not including the members of the opposition parties in the Public Accounts Committee and in standing committees.

Speaking to the media persons, Dogarsaid that it was totally undemocratic tactics by the biased Speaker, who according to him, on one hand did not allow Haleem Sheikh and other leaders of opposition parties during the concluding budget session of the provincial assembly while on the other hand they were being denied of their democratic right to be members of the standing committees.

He said that in the National Assembly every opposition party had the representatives in all the standing committees, adding that as many as 20 committees were being headed by the MNAs of opposition parties.

Dogar said that every standing committee in NA had three members from opposition parties and termed the attitude of PPP rulers against the traditions and norms of the democracy.

The SAPM said that he would expose the true face of the so-called champions of democracy in the next sessions of the National Assembly. He said that each committee in NA had three members from opposition parties.

Dogar lashed out at PPP leadership for their massive corruption and depriving the people of the province of their basic rights.

He said that it was the matter of great concern that the Sindh government had miserably failed to control worsening law and order situation and people in entire Sindh were unsafe and insecure both from the bandits, who according to him, were roaming freely due to alleged patronage by PPP rulers.

The PTI MNA Kay Parkash Lohano, MPAs including Shahnawz Jadoon, malik Shehzad, Sardar Mohammad Ali and others were present during the meeting and press conference. Sheikh also presented Ajrak and Sindhi cap to Amir Dogar.