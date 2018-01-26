Dog show at ARID University

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The best German Shepherd Dogs from across Pakistan gathered to compete in the biggest GSD competition in the country. Aptly named as the “Landesgruppen Show Islamabad” it was a delight for the dog loving residents of the twin cities.

Almost a 100 dogs were participating at the event and were judged by a SV judge, Ms. Nancy Herms, who flew in especially from Germany for the event. She is an appointed SV Judge and also holds the Silver Merit Ribbon. Indeed an authority on the iconic GSD breed.

The event started at 11:00 am at the football stadium in ARID Agriculture University and saw a massive participation from the people of the twin cities.

The finest German Shepherd dogs from across Pakistan put up a scintillating show for the audiences and the owners got a chance to flaunt their dog training and grooming.

The participants competed Minor Puppy, Puppy, Junior,Youth and Open categories which were determined on the basis of their age.