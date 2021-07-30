Dog bites three including lady doctor inside Karachi’s Civil Hospital

KARACHI – Three people including a lady doctor were bitten by a stray dog inside the Civil Hospital of Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, it emerged on Friday.

The hospital administration said that the incident happened outside the surgical wards, local media reported.

The victims have been provided basic treatment but the incident has raised questions over the administration of the city as stray dogs are freely roaming inside the major hospital.

Karachi is contending with an increase in dog bites, with dozens of people being treated on daily-basis at one major hospital alone. Such incidents have caused surge in rabies, which could be a new challenge for the provincial government.

Recently, a Karachi-based lawyer was recently mauled by two canines in the city’s affluent Defense Housing Authority (DHA) neighborhood when he was taking a morning walk on June 16.

The CCTV footage of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms where many users termed it as “horrific.”

The two German Shepherds were euthanized as per the agreement between the victim and owners of the dogs.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pet-dogs-mauling-lawyer-euthanized/