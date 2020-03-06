Dodt holds narrow lead in Malaysia golf

Kuala Lumpur

Australia’s Andrew Dodt shot a four-under-par 68 to hold a slim lead at the weather disrupted Malaysia Open Friday, keeping China’s Liu Yanwei at bay with a single shot advantage.

American duo Jarin Todd and Trevor Simsby are in close contention as they trail Dodt two shots adrift in tied-third, while South Korea’s Charlie Wi is four shots behind Dodt, the overnight leader, in fifth.

Lighting threats forced play to a halt at 4.15pm local time, which means 77 golfers will return early Saturday morning to complete their second round.

Three-time Asian Tour winner Dodt, who fired a 63 in the opening round, hung on to his lead courtesy of a blemish-free scorecard that included four birdies for a two-day total of 13-under-par 131.—APP