Documentary on Hillary life

PASADENA Hillary Clinton said she experienced several humbling moments while doing interviews for and watching a new documentary about her life, her surprise loss in the 2016 US presidential campaign, and the polarizing attitudes she inspired throughout her fivedecade career. The fourpart documentary, titled Hillary, which debuts on Hulu on March 6, chronicles Clinton’s life, from her upbringing in Chicago to Yale law school, first lady, senator, secretary of state and her failed bid to become the first female US president. It also explores how Clinton’s rise dovetailed with the push for women’s equality. Clinton took part in 35 hours of interviews with filmmaker Nanette Burstein, who collected behind-the-scenes footage during the 2016 campaign. Both said that no topics were off limits. –Reuters