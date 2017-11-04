Documentary ‘Kashmir Cricket Pakistan’ released in Srinagar, Islamabad

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a documentary ‘Kashmir Cricket Pakistan’ was released simultaneously at an event held in a hotel in Srinagar and during a seminar organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in Islamabad on Thursday.

The documentary was released in Srinagar by its director Shafkat Raina in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Youth Civil Society. This film highlights the pain of Kashmiris particularly youth who support Pakistan during cricket matches.

Addressing the release ceremony in Srinagar, Shafkat Raina said, “This documentary is aimed at showing the world that the youth of Kashmir support Pakistan in cricket. They have a sentimental relation with Pakistan. This movie is dedicated to those talented cricketers who were killed by Indian forces and also to the students who were arrested by the police in India on sedition charges last year for supporting Pakistan. This movie was made to show the world that people of Kashmir have a natural bond with Pakistan.”

This documentary moreover shows the human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian forces’ personnel in occupied Kashmir. Three cricket players were killed by the Indian forces in Kashmir, which is also portrayed in this movie.

Shafkat Raina said that intolerance by India had pushed the youth of the Kashmir Valley towards Pakistan. He said, there is a deep resentment against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir especially among the youth. “We have visited all the districts of the Valley and from the sentiments of youth it seems that India is sitting on a time bomb in Kashmir which could explode anytime,” he said. He also said that there was an immediate need to resolve the Kashmir dispute on priority basis to avoid the further loss of precious lives.

Shafkat Raina said that he did not create any public event for the release of this movie because his main aim was to somehow release this movie without any hurdles and hiccups.—KMS