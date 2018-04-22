Documentary ‘Akhiri Geet’ screened at Lok Virsa

Mandwa Film Club of the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Saturday organized screening of a unique and beautiful documentary called “Akhiri Geet (The Last Song)” here at Lok Virsa Media Center.

The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life and members of the Film Club. The documentary is produced by Lok Virsa and directed by Uxi Mufti. “Akhiri Geet” is an enchanting documentary created as an ode to the folk tales of our lands, people and their traditions, which are relayed through folk songs.

Asghar Nadeem Sayed is the writer of the documentary, which also features an all-star cast, including veterans such as Abid Ali, Roohi Bano, Suhail Asghar and works of artists such as Mai Bhagi and Faqeer Allah Dino.

Uxi Mufti, is a renowned folklorist, social scientist, cultural expert of repute and author of many books including “Measuring the Intangible“. He is the founder of Lok Virsa and its National Heritage Museum, Islamabad.

His work has been recognized internationally through many national and international awards, including the Sitara-e-Imtiaz and the Asia Prize for Culture 2006, Japan.—APP

