Doctrine of necessity buried: PTI

Hails Supreme Court on upholding Constitution

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won the case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which has ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on May 14.

The court’s decision comes after the PTI filed a petition following the ECP’s decision to delay polls until October 8. The decision was met with jubilation from PTI leaders, who took to social media to express their excitement.

Talking outside the SC, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi felicitated the nation on the case victory. He said that the apex court today buried the doctrine of necessity while calling for the ECP to fulfill its responsibility and ensure transparent elections.

Qureshi extended an invitation to all political parties in Pakistan to come together and collaborate towards defusing tensions and creating a peaceful atmosphere in the country.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said, “Congratulations to the nation on the victory of the Constitution! The decision of the Supreme Court is the decision of the rights of every Pakistani citizen.”—INP