Doctrine of necessity damaged democracy: Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Denouncing several historical events for dismissing ‘democratic governments’, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that the ‘law of necessity’ and ‘Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO)’ inflicted immense damages to the democratic process to take roots in the country.

Addressing a seminar titled ‘The Future of Democracy in Pakistan’, here Sharif said that the courts granted power to autocrats to amend the constitutions through the PCOs.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the courts have validated martial laws in the country on the basis of the ‘doctrine of necessity’ adding that a section of the judiciary has always supported dictators.

‘We have to take strict decisions to take this country on the right path,’ the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader said, adding, ‘Not a single elected representative could complete his mandated tenure, whereas the dictators ruled the country for more than 30 years.’

The PML-N leader claimed the nexus of dictators and court did not let democracy prosper in the country.

‘Court, which is powerful for politicians, is helpless in front of the dictators. Politicians have been hanged, they have been called hijackers but those who violated the Constitution did not face any ire,’ he added.

The former premier said that despite all attacks against democracy by dictators no one could bury it as the masses are aware of their rights now.

‘All sections of the society should play their role for the prosperity of democracy. Lawyers, teachers, media all have to become soldiers of democracy without any bias,’ Nawaz said.

He questioned why the court has not given its decision in the treason case against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

According to him, democracy in Pakistan is attacked each time it starts to strengthen in the country. ‘For over 30 years, Pakistan was ruled by dictators,’ he said. ‘In 70 years of its existence, not one prime minister was allowed to finish their tenure in Pakistan.’

He also expressed regret at the situation in Balochistan.

Chairman Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Chairman Pakistan National Party Mir Hasil Bizenjo, and other mainstream political leaders and members of civil society also spoke in the seminar.

This was Nawaz’s first visit to Karachi since his disqualification.