Doctors warn public to avoid non-sterilized equipment in beauty salons

Health experts on Friday warned that the people need to be more awared and proactive when it comes to salon safety if they want to avoid bacterial, fungal or viral infections. Talking to a private news channel , A dermatologist Dr Huma Anayat said, Salon and parlour procedures put you at a risk of certain diseases and infections.

She said there is always a potential for transmission of blood-borne bacterial, fungal and mostly viral infection which can severely affect your health, she highlighted.

Clients should ask their stylist, nail technician and beautician about the chemical ingredients in the products being used and how they disinfect their tools, she recommended.

”People who use salon products at home should read labels and become familiar with safety precautions like wearing proper gloves, masks or any other,” she added.

A dermatologist said she receives many patients with nail or toe-nail infections and they don’t realize that it could be the salon behind their infection.

Dr Huma said changes to the color of the nail, pain, tenderness and swelling around the infected area can be signs of a nail infection,

She explained the abrasive metal tools used in pedicures sometimes cause bleeding, and if they’re not sterilized between use, can transfer blood-borne diseases to other customers.

Pedicures are particularly notorious for spreading hepatitis B and C, which can develop into deadly cirrhosis or liver cancer, she said.

Expert said , many nail salons fail to meet sterilization protocol, so to stay safe, bring your own equipment (that you also sterilize) or give yourself a pedicure at home. If you have an infection or wound such as a cut or blister on your foot, you shouldn’t be getting a pedicure anyway. Sterilized or not, the hot water and chemicals can increase pain and worsen the infection, she added. Customers who opt for cheaper beauty treatments at budget salons could be exposing themselves to filthy utensils that can cause ‘potentially deadly’ infections, medical experts says. Another Health expert Javed Somro adds, Each customer should be given a fresh bowl of soapy water to soak their nails in. To reduce contact with germs while customers soak, the salon can place a single-use plastic hand bowl inside the ceramic bowl.

Before your manicure/pedicure begins, ask the technician if she’s washed her hands. If not, say “I need you to go wash your hands, he said.

Share on: WhatsApp