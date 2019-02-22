Doctors urged to serve patients with dedication

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Ejaz has emphasized upon the doctors, to serve the ailing humanity with dedication and professionalism. He said this while chairing quarterly meeting of TB Programme.

Coordinator Dr Jabran and other paramedical staff attended the meeting. CEO Dr Sohail said that at present govt was ensuring health facilities and availability of medicines to patients and doctors and paramedical staff must play role in this context.

He said that every one working in hospitals and health centers must serve the ailing humanity in best possible way specially those suffering from Tuberculosis. Earlier Coordinator TB Programme Dr Jabran apprised the participants that the population of Attock district is 1.8 million and out of this population there are 4000 patients suffering from TB.

Dr Jabran said that for the diagnosis of TB, blood test, X Ray etc are carried out and the cost of these tests is Rs 20 thousand which are not charged from the patient while those diagnosed with TB are provided free medicines worth Rs 30,000.

