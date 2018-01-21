Doctors urged to identify black sheep in their ranks

Salim Ahmed

Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has asked the doctors to identify black sheep in their community who are earning bad name for the sacred profession. He said that awards would be given to the hard workers while punishment will be given to the shirkers, for this purpose a policy has been introduced in the Primary & Secondary Health Department. Kh. Imran Nazir further said that performance evaluation of all the staff of the department is being carried out on monthly basis. The Minister Health issued directions to the Secretary Health for taking disciplinary action against the five doctors of different hospitals who have referred the patients from the government hospital to their clinics/private hospital without any solid reason.

The Minister Health was presiding over a meeting of medical superintendents of all the DHQ and THQ hospitals, at a local hotel, here today. Besides, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Director General Health Dr. Akhtar Rasheed Malik, Director IRMNCH Program Dr. Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Additional Secretary Dr. Sadain, Director Project Management Unit Muhammad Usman, team members of PMU and other concerned officers of the department also attended the monthly conference. During the meeting performance of every hospital was evaluated individually. Patient average turnover per doctor was also presented during the briefing. The meeting reviewed the treatment facilities, development work in the hospitals, deployment of trained staff, revamping of the hospitals and the outcome of outsourced non-clinical services. It was informed that appointment orders of 74 pharmacists have been issued to deploy them in the DHQ and THQ hospitals.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said that specialized units are being set up in DHQ and THQ hospitals and for this purpose special training to the nurses is also being imparted in the teaching hospitals. Secretary Health directed that after completion of specialized training the nurses should not be posted on general duty but they should be given assignment according to their specialty. Minister Health Kh. Imran Nazir said that the department is gathering data of referred patients from public sector hospitals to the private clinics/hospitals on monthly basis.