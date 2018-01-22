Doctors urged to identify black sheep in their ranks

Staff Reporter

Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has asked doctors to identify black sheep in their ranks, who are bringing a bad name to the sacred profession.

He said that awards would be given to hard working employees while punishment would be awarded to the work-shirkers. For the purpose, a policy has been introduced in the Primary & Secondary Health Department, he added.

The minister said that appointment letters have been issued to 74 pharmacists to appoint them against the vacant seats in hospitals.

Kh Imran Nazir said that performance evaluation of all staff of the department was being carried out on monthly basis.

he minister issued directions to the health secretary for taking disciplinary action against five doctors of different hospitals, who referred patients from government hospital to their clinics/ private hospital without any solid reasons.