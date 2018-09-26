Doctors to start private practice in social security hospitals

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has directed the concerned authorities of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) to immediately fill the vacancies of specialist doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in its hospitals throughout the province and provide best possible medical treatment and equipments for the labour community. He said that a proposal to restart private practice of doctors in the Social Security Hospitals in the evening shifts is also under consideration without least affecting the treatment process of the labourers and their dependents.

He stated this during a briefing regarding procurement of Electro Medical Equipments in the hospitals and medical units of PESSI, here today. Medical Advisor PESSI Dr. Nasir Jamal Pasha briefed the Minister regarding the issues of social security hospitals and said that the institution has initiated the process of procurement of electro medical equipment in different phases. According to the PESSI Medical Advisor, in first phase equipments for ICU, CCU, operation theatres and emergencies of the SSHs is being completed whereas the essentially required equipments along with non-functional equipments have also been taken up during this phase for which the patients were referred to other hospitals. Dr. Nasir Jamal Pasha informed the meeting that the budget for the purchase of electro medical equipments for the year 2018-19 was Rs. 400 million.

He apprised the meeting that during phase-II, equipments for the specialties including Radiology, Anesthesia, Dialysis Centre, Gynae, Eye, ENT, Physiotherapy, Skin and Dentistry are being procured. During phase-III, the state-of-the-art latest equipments for the departments to be upgraded shall also be procured. Ansar Majeed Khan was informed regarding the procurement procedure and the details of the equipments being purchased in different phases.

The meeting was informed that after the approval of pilot project, the QR Tagging has been completed in Social Security Hospital Kot Lakhput Lahore, Shahdara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Islamabad and Okara. Minister Labor Ansar Majeed Khan expressed his great concern over the non-functional Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in the social security hospitals of PESSI particularly SSH Multan Road Lahore after delay of many years.

The Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure transparency and adopt all SOPs in the procurement of electro medical equipment along with using original spare parts in the repairable medical equipments. He also directed to complete the process of auction of 17 years old ambulances and prepare a feasible plan to purchase fully equipped new ambulances for PESSI Hospitals and medical units.

The Minister also directed to adopt Polite Attitude Culture in the treatment of labour community as they are the most suffered section of society. Ansar Majeed Khan said that the trust of employers to increase registration with PESSI can only restored by providing best medical facilities to their workers. Positive and result-oriented reforms will be introduced in all the hospitals of PESSI by focusing on one hospital as role model at the earliest.

