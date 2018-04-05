Doctors should make service of ailing humanity as their aim: Governor

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that the persons associated with the profession of medical sciences should make the service to ailing humanity their core aim and contribute their real role towards development of the nation and the country. He was addressing as a chief guest at the convocation-2018 of Khyber Girls Medical College here on Wednesday. He said institutions of higher learning are the centers of excellence in carrying out research and disseminating knowledge and there is a need to put special efforts upon further promoting research activities.

Beside others, the ceremony was also attended by Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University, Prof: Arshad Javed, Director, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Mr. Shahzad Akbar, prominent educationists, faculties of the college and parents of the graduating students. The Governor pointed out that the medical profession is synonymous with commitment, dedication, enthusiasm and motivation. In line with such tested realities, he said, one finds Khyber Girls Medical College a budding but a very promising institution. The outstanding performance of its students in the Annual Examinations justifies the claim of achieving tremendous successes ever since its inception about a decade ago.

While congratulating graduates; their parents and faculties, the Governor expressed the confidence that the graduating doctors would make it their habit to working hard and promoting research based knowledge in future as well. Alongside this, he hoped, they would also make service to ailing humanity, the core aim of their lives. In fact, heavy responsibilities of resolving the difficulties being faced by the society, he remarked, evolve on the shoulders of the graduates who have been honored with degrees.

Earlier, the Dean of the College, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Noor while presenting the annual report said that the university has emerged as a towering institution over the past almost ten years. Later on, the Governor also distributed degrees amongst 100 graduating students of MBBS and awarded gold medals to the position holders and also announced 10 Laptops for the best students.—APP