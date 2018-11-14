‘Doctors Security Bill’ drafted, says Punjab health advisor

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Health Hanif Khan Pittafi has said that initial work on proposed “Doctors Security Bill” has been drafted and with the consultation of all stakeholders a comprehensive law would be approved from provincial legislature.

He was chairing a meeting on proposed “Doctors Security Bill”, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, representatives of doctors and concerned official from Health and Law Departments were also present during the meeting. “Despite some problems overall performance of doctors from public sector health facilities was satisfactory” said the Advisor. “The Government was aware work burden but “Serve with smile” should be motto of doctors” he further said. Hanif Khan Pittafi while regretting on violent incidents at different hospitals said that no one could be permitted to harass doctors doing their official duties.

Taking law into hand was not acceptable and violence was never part of civilized societies. “In the proposed bill harassing doctors and damaging public properties would be declared non bailable offence” said the Advisor Health. He further said that there was a security system intact in each hospital however, there was need of improvement in that system. Participants of the meeting suggested counseling of both patients and doctors for better relationship between them.

Share on: WhatsApp