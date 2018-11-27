Doctors recommend to keep Shahbaz in open, clean space

Islamabad

Doctors on Tuesday recommended that Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif, who is currently in the National Accountability Bureau’s custody, be kept in an open and clean space as his chest and kidneys have been affected.

The medical report dated Nov 25 from a laboratory in Islamabad states, “Few sub-centimeter mediastinal lymph nodes are seen. One of the more prominent right lower paratracheal lymph node measures 8.00mm in short axis.” “Both the kidneys show lobulated contours. There is a tiny hypodense area at lower pole of left kidney with internal fat attenuation suggesting of bening etiology likely angiomyolipoma,” it added.

In light of the report, doctors recommended that Shahbaz be kept in an open and clean space which receives sunlight and fresh air.

Earlier Tuesday, the PML-N president was flown to Lahore after his medical examination was completed and doctors permitted him to travel. The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly underwent a medical examination at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences under the watch of NAB officials. — INP

